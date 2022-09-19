Meghan Markle 'Consoling' Distressed Prince Harry In His 'Grief' At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Body Language Pro

While standing by her husband's side during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the early hours of Monday, Meghan was seen checking in on the father of her children, as a body expert pointed out.

PRINCE HARRY FUMING OVER PEOPLE 'TALKING' ABOUT PRINCE WILLIAM DRAMA, WANTS FOCUS TO BE ON LATE 'GRANDMOTHER' QUEEN ELIZABETH II: SOURCE

"She was clearly tuned into him in terms of being supportive, turning her head in his direction several times when he moved," Judi James claimed to a publication. “Some words did pass between Prince Harry and Meghan during the service and it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress. "