Meghan Markle 'Consoling' Distressed Prince Harry In His 'Grief' At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Body Language Pro
Meghan Markle made sure her husband was OK during his grandmother's emotional funeral.
On Monday, September 19, Meghan, Prince Harry, his royal family and thousands of individuals ranging from ordinary people to international leaders and celebrities paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral.
While standing by her husband's side during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the early hours of Monday, Meghan was seen checking in on the father of her children, as a body expert pointed out.
"She was clearly tuned into him in terms of being supportive, turning her head in his direction several times when he moved," Judi James claimed to a publication. “Some words did pass between Prince Harry and Meghan during the service and it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress. "
Harry and Meghan sat next to each other at the queen's funeral but behind the rest of the royal family. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in the second row, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in the front of the church.
Despite the apparent snub in putting Harry and Meghan in the second row, his father appeared to offer an olive branch to his youngest by allowing him to wear military uniform for the queen's vigil.
Nevertheless, it's safe to say the couple's return to the U.K. has been hard on Harry for more than one reason. Aside from mourning the loss of his grandmother, whom he was extremely close to, Harry and his wife's return over the pond marked one of the few since their 2020 Megxit, which put a strain on his relationships with his family.
No matter what ups and downs the royal-turned-Hollywood couple faces, one thing has been consistent: Harry and Meghan's unwavering support for each other.
The parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, also appeared to lean on each other during the Wednesday, September 14, procession for Her Majesty, holding hands as they walked with the working royals.
"Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss," explained body language expert Inbaal Honigman. Though their PDA caused quite the stir, as many questioned whether they were breaking protocol, Inbaal explained, "Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol."