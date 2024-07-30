Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could End Their Yearslong Feud With the Royal Family If They Visit the U.K. This Summer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living outside of the royal fold, but the couple could mend things with the Windors if they decide to visit the U.K. during the warmer months.
According to Robert Hardman, the Sussexes could begin "normalizing" things by visiting Harry's brood.
Hardman told an outlet that Harry should "come over with Meghan, with the children, privately, for a few days maybe in the summer."
"Once that happens it's not such big news when it happens again," he added. "Then you start to get somewhere."
In February, Harry rushed to London after King Charles announced he has cancer, but the duo didn't reunite during the Duke's May trip to London.
"I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over," Hardman shared. "People said why didn't he stay longer, why didn't he talk to his father? I mean, there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry’s grievances."
"But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterward, we didn't then read about it or hear about it. It remained private," he added.
Despite royal watchers hoping the veteran would spend time in his native nation with Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, he recently admitted he has security concerns about the region.
"There’s no one better place to see this thing through than myself,” Harry said in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial while discussing his legal battle against the British press. “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
“We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me,” the famous redhead told Rebecca Barry when she asked if Queen Elizabeth would approve of his fight for justice. “She’s very much up there saying, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”
Harry is one of several British celebrities accusing News Group Newspapers and the Mirror Group Newspapers of phone hacking.
“I’m trying to get justice for everybody,” Harry told Barry. “This is a David versus Goliath situation — the Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Harry's hope for personnel, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks the bridge between him and his family is burned.
“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."
Hardman was quoted by The Mirror.