Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could End Their Yearslong Feud With the Royal Family If They Visit the U.K. This Summer

In February, Harry rushed to London after King Charles announced he has cancer, but the duo didn't reunite during the Duke's May trip to London.

"I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over," Hardman shared. "People said why didn't he stay longer, why didn't he talk to his father? I mean, there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry’s grievances."

"But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterward, we didn't then read about it or hear about it. It remained private," he added.