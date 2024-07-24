Prince Harry Reveals Lawsuits Caused a 'Rift' Between Him and His Family: 'Certainly a Central Piece'

Prince Harry revealed one of the reasons he isn't on good terms with his family is because he filed lawsuits against News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers in the past few years.

“That’s certainly a central piece to it,” the prince, 39, said in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial, which is set to air in the U.K. on ITV (and streamer ITVX) on July 25. “But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press….I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”