Prince Harry Reveals He's 'Got Other Trips Planned' to the U.K. Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.

In 2023, Harry was reunited with the Windsors during the coronation ceremony, but the rest of his trips to England were to focus on his legal battle against the British tabloid industry.