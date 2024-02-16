Prince Harry Reveals He's 'Got Other Trips Planned' to the U.K. Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle
Prince Harry is opening up about how King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis impacted him. Although the Duke of Sussex briefly visited his dad in the U.K., he admitted that he will continue to travel to his native nation to make memories with his loved ones moving forward.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
In 2023, Harry was reunited with the Windsors during the coronation ceremony, but the rest of his trips to England were to focus on his legal battle against the British tabloid industry.
After Harry left the monarchy, he publicized his family's drama to build his Archewell brand in the U.S., but he hinted at Charles' health woes being a catalyst for reconciliation.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he noted. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."
OK! previously reported royal expert Cameron Walker believes Charles wants to show the public he's doing well despite his condition.
"He was pictured leaving Clarence House with his private secretary," Walker said on GB News. "You can see his Bentley has massive windows. King Charles clearly wants to be seen and wants to get that message out there."
“Buckingham Palace is not going to provide a running commentary about the King’s health or the treatment he’s receiving, but I think we can take comfort in the fact he looks pretty well considering the fact he’s got a cancer diagnosis," Walker added. “He’s well enough to be photographed and looks relatively happy.”
The palace surprised the world on Monday, February 5, when they announced Charles learned he had the disease while visiting the London Clinic.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
As Charles focuses on his health, he will take a step back from public engagements.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”