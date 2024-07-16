OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Are Unlikely to Visit King Charles at Balmoral as Tension Worsens

By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, but the Sussexes are expected to skip the royal summer vacation at Balmoral this year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in California.

"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," a source told an outlet. "So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."

"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to," they added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they're 'happy' in America.

Lilibet and Archie are growing up in America with minimal access to the Windsors.

"Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the royal family in August," the source said.

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion, which will see members of the royal family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," the insider revealed.

Meghan Markle skipped King Charles' coronation to prioritize Prince Archie's birthday.

OK! previously reported the Sussexes being evicted from their royal estate made it difficult for the brood to travel freely to the U.K.

"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole said on GB News.

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he continued. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie, and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."

Prince Harry said he 'felt forced' to leave the royal family.

Charles often sees Prince William's three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, since they live much closer.

"The King would like nothing more than for peace to play out within his family," an insider said. "The last few years have been particularly testing for the monarchy and the King appears to be very much focussed on the future, rather than things that have happened along the way."

During Harry's 2023 lawsuit for security, he admitted that he was pushed to immigrate to the U.S.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife, and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his court witness statement.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead stressed.

Although Harry lost his legal battle for personnel, he shared that he can't travel with Lilibet and Archie until he can confirm they'll be protected.

"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.

Sources spoke to the Daily Express.

