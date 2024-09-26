Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Be 'Authentic' as Their Popularity Dwindles in the U.S.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were called a “Hollywood flop,” but the Sussexes could rehabilitate their image in Hollywood if they become more transparent with their audience.
“If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again,” public relations expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet.
“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he continued. “So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognizing, 'We’ve made mistakes.’"
When Spotify publicly parted ways with the couple, the duo was greatly criticized, as one of the company’s executives branded them as “grifters.” Despite being slammed by industry professionals, Borkowski stressed that “you can rebuild yourself with authenticity” because the public has “short-term memory loss and long-term amnesia.”
“They’ve got to find themselves a critical friend who is actually going to make some tough decisions on their behalf,” Borkowski continued.
“They’ve got to step out of that deep ghetto they’re in and recognize that everything they’ve done to date is going to be torn up, and they can start again," he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported Harry's recent trip to New York for Climate Week could be the beginning of the Sussexes separating their professional lives.
"This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," celebrity branding expert Doug Eldridge told an outlet.
"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the royal family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity," Eldridge explained. "By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."
As Meghan focuses on her goals, fans and critics might see the Sussexes attend business gatherings alone.
"For the time being, Harry can be seen like the charming guy he was always thought of, while Megan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods," the professional shared. "For her, the royal tag is no longer applicable and the affiliation with Harry hasn’t been selling — at least not to the consumer numbers that she would need to be a viable brand."
"In the long run, I don’t know if this will be beneficial for their partnership, but in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles," Eldridge noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While in Manhattan, Harry chose to highlight his philanthropic work instead of his family drama.
"Thus far, his NYC trip has been a success for Harry because he has stuck to what he is good at, being empathetic for a worthy cause, just like his mother was," royals expert Hilary Fordwich said. "Refraining from criticizing his own family and whining constantly about his very privileged life is far more endearing. Indeed, it could be a first step on the path back to being relevant."
"Harry’s London appearance marks another significant event without Meghan Markle by his side," Fordwich noted. "Actually, it’s been more than the other way around as he has been dubbed the ‘plus one.’"
Borkowski spoke to The Sun.