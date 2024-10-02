Prince Harry Jet Sets to South Africa Without Meghan Markle

Harry began his solo travels on Sunday, September 22, for Climate Week, and royal watchers believe his various trips without Meghan Markle will lead to the Sussexes separating their brands moving forward.

OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted the parents are letting go of their dreams of being a "power couple" in America.

“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”