Prince Harry Jet Sets to South Africa Without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is continuing to jet set alone, as the Duke of Sussex flew to Lesotho on Tuesday, October 1, after attending the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.
While in the country, Harry snapped a photo with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho.
“Had the pleasure of hosting the Duke of Sussex today for lunch,” the princess wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with the royal.
“Inspiring and passionate conversations around the bonfire with my uncle Prince Seeiso and The Duke aka Mohale,” she wrote.
Harry is in the region to further his work for Sentebale — an HIV/AIDS organization for kids the duke co-founded with Prince Seeiso.
The father-of-two will be able “to witness Sentebale’s programs at work” before he goes to Johannesburg.
Harry began his solo travels on Sunday, September 22, for Climate Week, and royal watchers believe his various trips without Meghan Markle will lead to the Sussexes separating their brands moving forward.
OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted the parents are letting go of their dreams of being a "power couple" in America.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Harry's time in New York, London and Lesotho reminded the public of his lifelong commitment to service.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus games his patronage of Wellchild for example.”
Royal biographer Angela Levin was surprised by the Duchess of Sussex's decision to stay home in California instead of accompanying her husband at his various public appearances.
"My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied," Levin stated when discussing the partners potentially distancing themselves professionally.
"As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner," she added.
Harry's various engagements could benefit him and Meghan in the long-term, but branding expert Mark Borkowski urges the pair to develop a stronger staff.
“If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again,” Borkowski told an outlet.
“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he continued. “So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognizing, 'We’ve made mistakes.’"