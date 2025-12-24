or
Prince Harry Stuns Meghan Markle With Diss About Her Spicy Holiday Cooking: 'Not So Sure It's as Good as Your Mom's'

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's holiday gumbo stew was way too spicy for Prince Harry.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Prince Harry may love many things about Meghan Markle, but her cooking is not one of them!

In the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, she was seen whipping up her mother Doria Ragland’s Christmas Eve gumbo as Harry, 41, entered the kitchen for the taste test.

Meghan Markle's Gumbo Is Too Hot for Prince Harry to Handle

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shared her holiday recipes in her new Netflix special.

“You must have known that I was coming,” he joked as he inhaled the concoction. “Gumbo for me is one of my favorites, especially her mom’s. But before the fish goes in.”

“She always saves a little portion on the side for him,” Meghan, 44, said, referencing what her mom does for Harry as her stew uses a much spicier andouille sausage ingredient.

“I’ll give you a little towel because you’re going to sweat," she told her husband.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry loves his mother-in-law's cooking.

As the prince took a big spoonful, his eyes widened due to the fiery heat. “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now,” he said.

"It is delicious,” Harry mused. “I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”

Meghan's jaw dropped, as stunned guest chef Tom Colicchio laughed.

“Well, my mom will love you for that. You know what? What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law," the Suits star added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Dropped Their Holiday Card Recently

Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's card features their two kids.

Meghan and Harry dropped their holiday card featuring their kids, Princess Lilibet, 4, and Prince Archie, 6. The As Ever founder posted the family photo on December 19, showing the foursome in the great outdoors.

The smiling couple stood on a low bridge as they played with their kids, captioning the warm snap: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."

However, the photo caused backlash, with fans believing that the Sussexes photoshopped the festive pic.

Source: @meghan/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their holiday card on Instagram.

“Manipulated! Where is the top of Harry’s head? They can’t get anything right,” one critic wrote.

Another person chimed in, writing, “The harder they try to make themselves appear natural, the more they fail. This photo does not project sincere familial bonding.”

“I'm having the time of my life sharing the photoshop failure of Meghan on her Christmas card. Yesterday the [Sussex] rats were blaming Catherine of that same mistake their boss just made,” a third scoffed.

