ROYALS Meghan Markle Slammed for Her 'Totally Fake' Cooking Series: 'A Load of Nonsense' Source: NETFLIX/X Meghan Markle chose to film 'With Love, Meghan' outside of her Montecito, Calif., home.

Meghan Markle began promoting her new series, With Love, Meghan, on Thursday, January 2, but the Duchess of Sussex was instantly criticized for not filming the lifestyle show at her California mansion.

Source: NETFLIX/X Meghan Markle stepped away from her lifestyle blog 'The Tig' after her engagement to Prince Harry.

"It is a load of nonsense. I mean, because it's all totally fake, isn't it?" GB News presenter Stephen Dixon asked. "It's not her house, it's not her kitchen," he pointed out. "She's clearly doesn't spend her days picking strawberries and collecting honey from bees. I mean, the whole thing is just a fabrication, it's Netflix fantasy, isn't it?"

Despite Dixon's criticisms, Meghan has a documented history of sharing her love of food with fans, as she ran The Tig for several years before marrying Prince Harry. Along with her experience as a blogger, one of Meghan's first projects as a royal was working with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen on a 2018 cookbook. "But this is Meghan's dream come true, isn't it?" correspondent Cameron Walker explained to Dixon. "Before she even met Prince Harry, her passion was sharing recipe tips, lifestyle wellness techniques because she had a blog. Quite a successful blog actually called The Tig," Walker continued.

Source: NETFLIX/X Meghan Markle shared her excitement about 'With Love, Meghan.'

Due to becoming a working royal, Meghan stepped away from her personal Instagram, The Tig, Suits and other aspects of her life. Though she retired from acting in 2017, the mom-of-two returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, and released the trailer for With Love, Meghan the following day. "Of course, that had to be shut down when she became a working member of the royal family," Walker stated, referring to how Meghan left behind social media. "We all know the turmoil that happened with 'Megxit,' now that her and Harry have come out the other side of that and have signed multi-million-pound deals with Netflix and others, this is the proof in the pudding, pardon the pun," he added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle worked on a cookbook during her time as a working royal.

OK! previously reported Meghan celebrated the project in an Instagram post. "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday, January 2. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Meghan's comments section is currently disabled, but fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement. "I can’t wait!! I loved her blog so much so this feels so nostalgic I can’t wait to see what else she does this year," one X user wrote.

The Sussexes' Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus and POLO failed to make the streaming platform's top ten list. However, With Love, Meghan, could help Meghan's solo brand and new business, American Riviera Orchard. “This is a profound change of direction for Meghan — in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet. “If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has already been compared to Martha Stewart despite her show not airing until later in January.