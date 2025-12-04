'Dominant' Meghan Markle Treats Prince Harry Like One of Her 'Children' During 'Humiliating' Netflix Holiday Special: Expert

Article continues below advertisement

Is Meghan Markle being too much of a mommy and not enough of a wifey? The Duchess of Sussex's behaviors around her husband, Prince Harry, are being analyzed following the release of her first-ever Netflix Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, on Wednesday, December 3. Celebrity body language expert Judi James dishes exclusive details to OK! about Meghan's actions on screen with Harry after the project aired.

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle's body language was analyzed during her holiday special.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, James says Meghan appeared to present a very "maternal" approach around the prince while treating him like one of their "children." "When he speaks he uses some very rapid gestural mime gestures that make it look as though he’s talking in a foreign language. This intensity of miming every word he speaks hints that he might still feel open to misinterpretation in the US and need to be ultra-specific," the body language expert explains.

Source: MEGA An expert claims Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like one of her 'children.'

Referring to a specific moment in the special where Harry is preparing to eat, James notes, "Like a child he points to the sausage dish and her indulgent 'OK let me get it for you' sounds again very maternal." "Her next line is the ultimate in maternal behaviors that can embarrass their children in public though: 'I’ll give you a little towel' is followed by the lowering aside: 'he's going to sweat,'" James adds of Meghan — who shares two kids, son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, with Harry. James also raises concerns about the way Harry speaks to his wife, claiming, "His new ‘banter’ with Meghan is shown using a state of mock fear and trepidation as he tells her that her mother’s Gumbo is better than hers."

Prince Harry Lets His Wife Meghan Markle Be 'More Dominant'

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle's Netflix holiday special was released on December 3.

The body language expert further analyzed Harry and Meghan's dynamic in the Netflix holiday special while speaking to digital PR lead Lucy Parker. "Harry's role in these videos seem to be one of 'surrendered male' letting his wife be the star and of course be more dominant," she speculated. "As a result, the 'complementary fit' display in terms of their relationship seems to be for Meghan to adopt a maternal presence while Harry acts in a more childlike mode." Doubling down on her theory that Meghan treats Harry like a child, James insisted: "He could almost be one of her kids with many of the references, especially the rather humiliating-sounding comment about giving him a towel, with the comment that 'He sweats.'"

Meghan Markle Shows 'No Signs of Respect' Toward Prince Harry, Expert Claims

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018.