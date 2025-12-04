or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Dominant' Meghan Markle Treats Prince Harry Like One of Her 'Children' During 'Humiliating' Netflix Holiday Special: Expert

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's Netflix projects frequently face criticism online.

Profile Image

Dec. 4 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Is Meghan Markle being too much of a mommy and not enough of a wifey?

  • The Duchess of Sussex's behaviors around her husband, Prince Harry, are being analyzed following the release of her first-ever Netflix Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, on Wednesday, December 3.

    • Celebrity body language expert Judi James dishes exclusive details to OK! about Meghan's actions on screen with Harry after the project aired.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
    Image of Meghan Markle's body language was analyzed during her holiday special.
    Source: Netflix

    Meghan Markle's body language was analyzed during her holiday special.

    Speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, James says Meghan appeared to present a very "maternal" approach around the prince while treating him like one of their "children."

    "When he speaks he uses some very rapid gestural mime gestures that make it look as though he’s talking in a foreign language. This intensity of miming every word he speaks hints that he might still feel open to misinterpretation in the US and need to be ultra-specific," the body language expert explains.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Image of An expert claims Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like one of her 'children.'
    Source: MEGA

    An expert claims Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like one of her 'children.'

    Referring to a specific moment in the special where Harry is preparing to eat, James notes, "Like a child he points to the sausage dish and her indulgent 'OK let me get it for you' sounds again very maternal."

    "Her next line is the ultimate in maternal behaviors that can embarrass their children in public though: 'I’ll give you a little towel' is followed by the lowering aside: 'he's going to sweat,'" James adds of Meghan — who shares two kids, son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, with Harry.

    James also raises concerns about the way Harry speaks to his wife, claiming, "His new ‘banter’ with Meghan is shown using a state of mock fear and trepidation as he tells her that her mother’s Gumbo is better than hers."

    MORE ON:
    Meghan Markle

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    Article continues below advertisement

    Prince Harry Lets His Wife Meghan Markle Be 'More Dominant'

    Image of Meghan Markle's Netflix holiday special was released on December 3.
    Source: Netflix

    Meghan Markle's Netflix holiday special was released on December 3.

    The body language expert further analyzed Harry and Meghan's dynamic in the Netflix holiday special while speaking to digital PR lead Lucy Parker.

    "Harry's role in these videos seem to be one of 'surrendered male' letting his wife be the star and of course be more dominant," she speculated. "As a result, the 'complementary fit' display in terms of their relationship seems to be for Meghan to adopt a maternal presence while Harry acts in a more childlike mode."

    Doubling down on her theory that Meghan treats Harry like a child, James insisted: "He could almost be one of her kids with many of the references, especially the rather humiliating-sounding comment about giving him a towel, with the comment that 'He sweats.'"

    Meghan Markle Shows 'No Signs of Respect' Toward Prince Harry, Expert Claims

    Image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018.
    Source: MEGA

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018.

    "This is performed with an air of fond indulgence but no signs of respect from Meghan towards the man who is a prince. He looks tamed and happy in his role though as though the maternal approach makes him feel comfortable in some way," she continued. "Her comment sounds more like an indulgent put-down."

    James thought Harry closed out his cameo in an awkward way, claiming: "His end rituals sound formal."

    "Told 'Thank you for coming' like a guest by Meghan his reply is 'Thank you for having me.' As he eats from his small bowl of food we see him rewarded by a bestowed kiss from Meghan who places a hand around the back of his head to reach up and plant a ‘thank you' kiss on his mouth," she concluded.

    More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.