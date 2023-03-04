Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Threatens To Overshadow King Charles III's Coronation: 'They Hold The Upperhand'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's looming eviction from Frogmore Cottage is currently dominating headlines, sparking concerns the news will divert interest from Prince Charles's May coronation ceremony.
"Nothing must deflect from the actual coronation," royal author Hugo Vickers explained to an outlet in a recent interview. "It's very important."
The English broadcaster also pointed out the fact that it is still unclear if Meghan and Harry will actually choose to attend the highly anticipated event, but noted, "The message I’m getting is that Charles is concerned about his son and wishes to leave the door open for him."
A separate insider declared that it doesn't particularly matter "whether they come or they stay at home in California" as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "do hold the upperhand" when it comes to the media.
"Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines," the insider added.
A third source revealed Buckingham officials believe Harry and Meghan will likely attend the coronation, despite failing to officially confirm or deny their appearance publicly.
"Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy," the royal insider shared. "How do you not come to your father’s coronation?"
But Harry and Meghan aren't the only possible attendees Buckingham is worried may not be at the upcoming event. As OK! previously reported, the palace is hard at work looking for major musical guests to play the King's coronation concert after Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls, Adele and Ed Sheeran all refused the gig.
"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment," a source added specifically of Ed and Adele turning down the invites. "They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."
Hugo and the palace sources spoke with Page Six on Harry and Meghan's Frogmore eviction potentially detracting from public interest in the coronation.