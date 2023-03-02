Prince Harry Should Be Reimbursed $3 Million For Frogmore Cottage Renovations Following Eviction, Fans Insist

"Why did they take the house away? Just because they are mad? If it was a gift and they paid all the fees. I don't understand why they took a wedding gift away," one upset Facebook user expressed of the cottage, which was given to Harry and Meghan as a present from late Queen Elizabeth II when the couple tied the knot in May 2018.

"Because Harry's dad is a jerk who probably had Harry's mom killed so he could remain heir AND marry his mistress, [Queen Consort] Camilla. It's just the kind of dad he is," another individual harshly replied, as a third user chimed in, "they should pay back Harry all the money he spent on renovation. What a disgusting lot."