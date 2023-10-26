Meghan Markle Is on 'the Right Path for a Royal' as She Focuses on 'Charitable Initiatives'

In April, the Dater's Handbook star signed with WME to develop her brand and secure partnerships.

"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told an outlet. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."

"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider explained.