Meghan Markle Is on 'the Right Path for a Royal' as She Focuses on 'Charitable Initiatives'
Meghan Markle is creating her own path in California and using her Duchess of Sussex title to her advantage. Though Meghan struggled with being a working duchess, she is able to use her influence to focus on her passions.
In April, the Dater's Handbook star signed with WME to develop her brand and secure partnerships.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told an outlet. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider explained.
Although most fans were introduced to Meghan through her role in Suits, the source claimed returning to the small screen wouldn't align with the next phase of Meghan's career.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," they asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances," the insider concluded. "Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."
Meghan and Prince Harry founded the Archewell Foundation shortly after leaving The Firm in 2020, and the Sussexes' main focus is ''to do good."
For World Mental Health Day, the couple hosted an intimate gathering in New York to help advocate for victims of cyberbullying.
"The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people,” the Archewell Foundation said in a statement.
Harry and Meghan dissected how they were emotionally impacted by trolls and negative headlines in an episode of Harry & Meghan, and now the duo is committed to transforming the landscape of Meta applications such as Facebook and Instagram.
“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through,” Harry said during the forum.
Meghan admitted to a crowd that she is nervous about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet eventually having access to various websites.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," she said. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.