Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Princess Eugenie to Celebrate the Holidays in California Amid Family Feud
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for another holiday without the royal family, but the duo could end up celebrating Christmas with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays," a source told an outlet. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”
“It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the insider continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”
Eugenie is one of the few members of the royal family who chose to maintain a relationship with the Duke of Sussex after he publicly complained about his relatives.
“Eugenie is in a difficult position because she’s always been close to Harry, but she is mindful of how that relationship could affect her standing with the rest of her family," the source admitted, as Eugenie took on additional duties amid health crises.
“She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act, which can become quite tiresome at times," they noted. "Eugenie doesn’t want to jeopardize the family’s renewed goodwill efforts."
In Harry & Meghan, home videos of Harry and Eugenie were featured, as the princess visited her cousin once he settled down in America.
“Eugenie and Harry were at one point almost inseparable," the source stated. “They have maintained a bond in recent years and are keen for their children to share a close family connection as they grow up.”
OK! previously reported the Sussexes are expected to spend the last month of the year in California without the Windsors.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet after a source claimed the Sussexes weren't asked to come to Sandringham. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed of the King. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
Harry previously shared that he won't bring Meghan nor his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the U.K. due to his ongoing safety concerns.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added, as Archie and Lilibet haven't spent time with Charles since 2022.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"
Insiders spoke to Daily Express.