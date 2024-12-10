Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Princess Eugenie to Celebrate the Holidays in California Amid Family Feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for another holiday without the royal family, but the duo could end up celebrating Christmas with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank .

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays," a source told an outlet. “It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham.”

“It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the insider continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Year’s time for everyone to come together at some point.”