Betrayed: Prince William Still 'Feels Let Down' By Prince Harry After Platinum Jubilee: Source

Prince William's hurt feeling may be partially responsible for why he didn't seem to mingle with his brother and his family at the Platinum Jubilee.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the trek back to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, sources claimed William and Kate Middleton didn't say a word to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or even make an effort introduce their children to Lilibet.