History Repeating? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' In NYC With 'Aggressive Paparazzi'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life was almost at risk when the two were driving in New York City on Tuesday, May 16.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," a statement obtained by CNN stated. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

Though the pair understand “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved," the message concluded.