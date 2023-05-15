Cheerful Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Out for First Date Night Since King Charles III's Tense Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be on cloud nine now that they're back together following King Charles III's coronation.

After the Duke of Sussex's quick trip to the U.K. to attend his estranged dad's coronation, Harry was seen for the first time having a date night with his wife, who opted out of the ceremony to be with the couple's two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, last week.