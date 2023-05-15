Cheerful Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Out for First Date Night Since King Charles III's Tense Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be on cloud nine now that they're back together following King Charles III's coronation.
After the Duke of Sussex's quick trip to the U.K. to attend his estranged dad's coronation, Harry was seen for the first time having a date night with his wife, who opted out of the ceremony to be with the couple's two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, last week.
As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, Meghan stunned on Friday, May 12, in a brown Heidi Merrick mini satin dress with her hair pulled back in a perfectly-done ponytail. She completed the look with an off-white bucket bag from Cesta Collective, a pair of brown leather Hermes slides and gold earrings.
Meghan's other half also dressed up for their sushi date night, opting for white pants, a black T-shirt and sueded brown shoes.
As the duo made their way into the eatery, they were seen with matching wide smiles while engaging in conversation. Meghan appeared to reach for the father-of-two as the cheerful husband and wife went to meet their pals.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple was joined by some of their A-list friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, as well as Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden. CEO and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd, were also in attendance, per Page Six.
The good company surrounding Harry was likely a change-up from the hostile greetings he received upon his return to his homeland to show his dad support on his big day, Saturday, May 6.
As OK! reported, Harry was not accompanied by the Suits alum when he joined his royal family in watching Charles and Queen Consort Camilla be officially crowned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Harry made it a point to get out of town quickly after the ceremony, as he was eager to make it home to California in time for Archie's 4th birthday, which also fell on May 6.
Though brother Prince William may have been OK with seeing his brother leave so soon — as an insider spilled the siblings' relationship has been virtually nonexistent after the red-headed royal aired out the family’s dirty laundry in his memoir — Charles was left "disappointed" by his son's short appearance.
