Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Only Want to 'Strive for Money' and Fame, Royal Expert Claims

"There is only one real form of human striving that is understood by our world and that is the striving for money and celebrity," the royalist explained. "You can call the Sussexes 'grifters,' as one Spotify executive did a few days ago."

The blunt remark she's referring to was made by the streaming service's employee Bill Simmons, who publicly bashed the pair for Meghan's ill-fated podcast series, something she locked down via a $20 million deal in 2020.