Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Only Want to 'Strive for Money' and Fame, Royal Expert Claims
The hits just keep coming for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
As people continue to rake the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the coals, royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt added fuel to the fire by claiming the couple may not be forthright about their intentions of doing good for the world.
"There is only one real form of human striving that is understood by our world and that is the striving for money and celebrity," the royalist explained. "You can call the Sussexes 'grifters,' as one Spotify executive did a few days ago."
The blunt remark she's referring to was made by the streaming service's employee Bill Simmons, who publicly bashed the pair for Meghan's ill-fated podcast series, something she locked down via a $20 million deal in 2020.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," Simmons said during the Friday, June 16, episode of his own podcast. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."
In a statement about the end of their audio series, the leader of the company's podcast business, Sahar Elhabashi, said, "We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce."
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Take Princess Diana's 'Spencer' Surname as Part of Their 'Rebrand,' Claims Author
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blasted by ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith: They're 'Only Relevant if They're 'Insulting Their Family'
- Prince William 'Still Simmering With Resentment' Over 'Archnemesis' Prince Harry's Exit
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The estranged royals have been under intense scrutiny as of late, with many people in the media voicing their negative opinions about them. "If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” ESPN anchor Stephen Smith recently said on his show.
“I’m not trying to dog [Meghan] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did d*** good on [the show Suits]… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again … I love that show," he noted. “But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”
The Telegraph conducted the interview with Wyatt.