Prince William 'Still Simmering With Resentment' Over 'Archnemesis' Prince Harry's Exit
Prince William is still holding a grudge!
After the recent Trooping the Colour – which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't receive an invite to — royal biographer Christopher Andersen spoke about the tense relationship between the once close brothers.
"William is still simmering with resentment over 'Megxit,' not to mention Harry's unflattering portrait of him in Spare," The King author told a news outlet, referencing the scathing comments Harry wrote about William in his recent memoir. "In the book, Harry portrays his older brother as his 'archnemesis' – Harry's words – a scolding, overbearing, brooding and, at times, even violent man."
"Harry is still obviously upset that William was given a free ride because he is the heir – that William got away scot-free with doing many of the same things Harry was excoriated for," Andersen continued.
"William is doing a marvelous job of compartmentalization. He seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind – all so that he can do the job he must do as Prince of Wales," he pointed out.
In the red-headed royal's 2023 book, he recalled an argument he and the father-of-three had in 2019.
The Harry & Meghan star named his big brother "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive" before describing the altercation between the two. Harry claimed he was grabbed by the collar, had his necklace ripped off and was pushed down by William while fighting about Meghan.
The younger sibling alleged to even having cuts and bruises from the incident.
Despite King Charles III's request the boys make peace, they still have yet to smooth things over.
"Please, boys. Don't make my final years a misery," the recently coronated monarch pleaded at Prince Philip's 2021 funeral, according to Spare.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse King Charles' Offer to Live in Disgraced Prince Andrew's Home
- Kate Middleton 'Likes to Do Things Herself,' Source Says: 'She Prefers That People Don't Fuss Over Her'
- Royal Antics! Prince Louis' Funny Faces Return During King Charles' Trooping the Colour: Photos
As OK! previously reported, the pair of men have barely interacted in recent months, with reports insisting Harry hardly spoke to his father or brother at King Charles' coronation in May.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, the opportunity for a truce wasn't possible at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17, with an insider claiming both William and Kate Middleton were happy to have learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't be present.
"William and Kate are relieved that their archenemies, Harry and Meghan, aren't attending the Trooping the Colour. Kate can't stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual," a source stated.
"Kate and Meghan can't stand each other and there's no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty," the insider added.
Fox News reported on Andersen's comments.