Meghan Markle Gives Her First Speech In The U.K. Since Leaving The Monarchy: 'Nice To Be Back'
All eyes were on Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Monday, September 5, to attend the One Young World summit. The Duchess of Sussex even made a speech at the charity event, marking her first time doing so in the country since she and Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020.
"It is very nice to be back in the U.K.," she declared to the crowd. "You are the future. But I would like to add to that that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that, I’m so grateful to be in your company today."
Elsewhere in her address, she recalled attending the summit for the very first time back in 2014. Since she was relatively unknown then, most just referred to her as "the girl from Suits," but she still felt welcomed by her peers.
"I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table," shared Markle, 41. "I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it."
While the ceremony may have gone well for the Sussexes, being back in Harry's old stomping grounds did nothing to help heal the tension with his family.
As OK! previously reported, there was a slight chance the parents-of-two would make a quick visit to see Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles while in town, but after the actress' interview with The Cut — in which she shaded the monarchy once again — they decided against a get-together.
"Everyone is frightened to be around them. Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine," a top advisor explained. "We were all bracing for the release of Harry’s book, no one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table."
