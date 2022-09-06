Meghan Markle Gives Her First Speech In The U.K. Since Leaving The Monarchy: 'Nice To Be Back'

Elsewhere in her address, she recalled attending the summit for the very first time back in 2014. Since she was relatively unknown then, most just referred to her as "the girl from Suits," but she still felt welcomed by her peers.

"I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table," shared Markle, 41. "I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it."