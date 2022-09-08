Buckingham Palace Releases Rare Health Update On Queen Elizabeth II
In light of public concern regarding Queen Elizabeth II's health, in a rare move, Buckingham Palace released a statement with an update on Her Majesty's wellbeing.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace statement posted to the royal site read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Members of the monarch's royal family have been informed of the Queen's condition, claimed several royal correspondents, who noted Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's grandson Prince William, have traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to see the 96-year-old monarch.
PRINCE HARRY SHOCKINGLY REVEALS HE CONSIDERS THE U.S. HIS 'HOME' NOW, DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCE CHARLES
The update on the queen's health comes mere hours after she postponed a Privy Council meeting, with the palace releasing a statement at the time that read: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."
The Queen has been suffering "episodic mobility struggles'" since May and has canceled several appearances in the recent months, including the State Opening of Parliament, Jubilee’s Service of Thanksgiving and the “Party in the Palace” back in June, citing issues with "comfort."
The queen also battled COVID-19 in February but appeared to be ready to work again the following month, as a source said upon her recovery: "She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do]."
QUEEN ELIZABETH II ANXIOUSLY AWAITS NEXT ROYAL 'TRUTH BOMB' FROM PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE
In light of the apparent decline in her health, the queen has given more responsibility to her son, who is first in line to the throne, and grandson William.
"She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over some of her duties to [Prince] Charles and [Prince] William," another source said in October 2021. "[She] is preparing them to take over."