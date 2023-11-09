Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in 'Full Panic Mode' as Their Popularity in America Declines

The cartoon program took a dig at the partners' Netflix deal, and a source claimed the pair took offense to it. "Your millions from Netflix for... no one knows what," a butler tells the Duke of Sussex in the episode.

According to an anonymous insider, the pair saw the show as a "savage attack" that "made it crystal clear that the tides have turned against them in America."

"Meghan said she won't be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution," the source told an outlet. "They're in full panic mode. She's told Harry that swallowing his pride and begging for his family's forgiveness is the only way to save their brand."