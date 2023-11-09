Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in 'Full Panic Mode' as Their Popularity in America Declines
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's joint Sussex brand is beginning to change, especially after a cartoon depiction of the couple was included in a Family Guy episode, which painted them in a negative light.
The cartoon program took a dig at the partners' Netflix deal, and a source claimed the pair took offense to it. "Your millions from Netflix for... no one knows what," a butler tells the Duke of Sussex in the episode.
According to an anonymous insider, the pair saw the show as a "savage attack" that "made it crystal clear that the tides have turned against them in America."
"Meghan said she won't be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution," the source told an outlet. "They're in full panic mode. She's told Harry that swallowing his pride and begging for his family's forgiveness is the only way to save their brand."
OK! previously reported journalists think the Sussexes will slowly begin to rebrand themselves after the Wall Street Journal called them a "Hollywood flop."
Columnist Jane Moore shared that the Sussexes initially tried to present themselves as "persecuted lovers who fled the wicked royal kingdom in the pursuit of a happier life."
She later noted that the Duke of Sussex wanted to be viewed as the "misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracised him."
The American-based royals have distanced themselves from the victim narrative and will market themselves as socialites going forward.
"[Meghan and Harry] decided to drop the constant virtue signaling and embrace what we always suspected Meghan craved all along — an A-list celebrity lifestyle funded by lucrative endorsements and favors from billionaires who want to be seen with someone famous," Moore shared.
While the Sussexes slowly change their image, critics are concerned about the inconsistencies within their activism. The duke and duchess traveled to Las Vegas, Nev., for a Katy Perry concert, but they used a corporate aircraft instead of a commercial airline.
"The number of private jets that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get on to is now officially out of control. Only recently, they went down to the Caribbean for a quiet week together," TalkTV star Kevin O’Sullivan told royal biographer Angela Levin. "Why shouldn't they have a holiday? Good for them. How do they get there? It's about an hour in their hour and a half. They got there by private jets."
O'Sullivan was annoyed by the Sussexes' choice in transportation due to their years of climate advocacy work.
"We find out that over the weekend they went to Las Vegas from Santa Barbara by private jet," the anchor shared. "You could drive there in about four hours. You probably get there on a private jet in half an hour."
"Why can't they at least take a public jet? What is the matter with these people? They keep telling us to try to save the planet, but it's very much a do as we say, not as we do, isn't it," he concluded.
Sources spoke to Closer.