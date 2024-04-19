Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Swallow Their Pride' and Reconcile With the Royal Family Amid Health Crises

"If the invitation becomes a real invitation — and it is almost certainly to do that — both Harry and Meghan will find themselves in a very difficult position," Tom Quinn told an outlet.

Quinn noted they are “obsessed with their public image and will be aware that it will look really good if they swallow their pride and came back to the U.K.”

“Meghan still wants that apology from William and King Charles and Kate,” he added.“On the other hand, she knows she always has the children’s needs to fall back on when she makes her apologies and says she can’t come to Balmoral.”