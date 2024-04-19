Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Swallow Their Pride' and Reconcile With the Royal Family Amid Health Crises
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family shifted after the duo moved to the U.S., but experts wonder if King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles will push them to reconcile. As summer approaches, there have been reports of Charles wanting the Sussexes to visit him in Balmoral with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"If the invitation becomes a real invitation — and it is almost certainly to do that — both Harry and Meghan will find themselves in a very difficult position," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Quinn noted they are “obsessed with their public image and will be aware that it will look really good if they swallow their pride and came back to the U.K.”
“Meghan still wants that apology from William and King Charles and Kate,” he added.“On the other hand, she knows she always has the children’s needs to fall back on when she makes her apologies and says she can’t come to Balmoral.”
A royal insider told Quinn that Charles' health scare could push the American royals to spend more time with him.
“According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family,” he added.
“Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry‘s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad," he continued.
OK! previously reported that Richard Fitzwilliams predicted the former actress wouldn't travel to England after Harry lost his security lawsuit.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the commentator said in an interview.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," he stated. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
Aside from losing their personnel privileges, the Sussexes were asked to vacate their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023.
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Although High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled in the Home Office's favor, Harry doesn't plan on giving up his fight for protection.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the legal spokesperson explained.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.