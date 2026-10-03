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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call School Paparazzi 'Reckless' as Expert Warns of Security Risks

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle condemned photographers seen monitoring their children’s school.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have condemned photographers allegedly monitoring the school attended by Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, calling their conduct “extraordinarily reckless.”

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Image of Two men were reportedly observed walking around the school perimeter and looking onto the grounds.
Source: UNSPLASH

Two men were reportedly observed walking around the school perimeter and looking onto the grounds.

Two men carrying backpacks were reportedly observed by the family’s security team and school staff walking around the school’s perimeter, stopping at different points and looking into the grounds. They were later seen returning to a rented white van.

Police reportedly identified one man through the driver’s license used to rent the vehicle as an international photographer working for a European press agency.

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The Sussexes Draw a Line Around School

Image of Police reportedly identified one man as an international photographer working for a European press agency.
Source: MEGA

Police reportedly identified one man as an international photographer working for a European press agency.

“There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

The statement described the behavior as an “unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children” and “an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school.”

The incident occurred after Archie and Lilibet changed schools only two days into the term because of security and logistical concerns involving their commute.

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Predictable Routines Create Vulnerability

Image of A security expert warned that predictable school routines could create vulnerabilities for families.
Source: UNSPLASH

A security expert warned that predictable school routines could create vulnerabilities for families.

“Change the routine,” advised Mykolas Rambus, CEO of Hush, an AI digital risk management company that protects executives, public figures and their families from online threats.

“Don’t arrive at exactly the same time, take the same route or use the same entrance every day. Predictability makes anyone easier to follow,” he continued.

Rambus said schools should be briefed in advance so teachers and staff know who may appear, what warning signs to recognize and how to respond.

Families should also monitor what schools and other parents post online because an innocent photograph can reveal a uniform, location, sporting event or recurring schedule.

“If a photographer can figure out where your child is going to be every morning, someone with worse intentions can too,” Rambus cautioned.

Speaking Out Creates a Tradeoff

Image of The Sussexes drew a firm boundary between legitimate media activity and intrusion around children.
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes drew a firm boundary between legitimate media activity and intrusion around children.

“Don't give them the photograph they're looking for. A confrontation at the school entrance can turn into the picture or video that keeps the story going,” Rambus warned.

He recommended documenting recurring photographers, people or vehicles so families have evidence to bring to the school and law enforcement if the behavior becomes threatening.

Publicly condemning photographers can deter further pursuit and generate sympathy when children are involved, but there are limits, Rambus said.

“Most people understand that being famous comes with attention, but children didn't make that choice. A school is very different from the red carpet or a restaurant,” he explained.

“However, publicity creates publicity,” he added. “Simple advice: Say what happened, draw the line, and then stop talking about it.”

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