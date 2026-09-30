Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slam Photographers' Behavior Outside Kids' School as 'Extraordinarily Reckless' and 'Unacceptable' Amid Police Investigation
Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denounced the behavior of photographers who have recently been seen tiptoeing around their kids' school in the U.K.
British police are currently investigating after two men were spotted carrying backpacks by private security and school staff.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Are Currently Attending School in England
Eyewitnesses saw the male individuals walking around the circumference of the educational institution, also stopping at several points around the area.
"The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told USA Today on Wednesday, September 30.
"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day," Meghan, 45, and Harry's rep continued.
The men were first spotted around the school separately before being seen together, and were later observed going into a white van, which police later determined was a rental vehicle.
Police subsequently identified one of the individuals through a driver’s license that was used to rent the automobile. He was discovered to be an international photographer working for a European press agency.
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The Sussexes' Rep Blasted the 'Unacceptable Intrusion into the Privacy of Children'
The Invictus Games founder, 42, and the Suits star's rep further added it's "concerning" that some members of the European paparazzi "appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school."
"Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school,” the spokesman slammed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to England Last Month
Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. after living in the U.S. for six years on August 26 so Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, could attend school.
However. the youngsters were pulled out of class just two days into the term due to security concerns and were sent to another institution to finish out the semester.
While both the name of the academy, as well as the location of the couple's new home have not yet been disclosed, it has been reported Meghan and Harry are residing in the Cotswolds — a place on the English countryside that sits two hours outside of London.
British media have also appeared to follow requests not to identify Archie and Lilibet’s school or the Sussexes’ residence, but those rules reportedly don't apply to international photographers.