Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slam Photographers' Behavior Outside Kids' School as 'Extraordinarily Reckless' and 'Unacceptable' Amid Police Investigation

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denounced the behavior of photographers who have recently been seen tiptoeing around their kids' school in the U.K. British police are currently investigating after two men were spotted carrying backpacks by private security and school staff.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Are Currently Attending School in England

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back home to the U.K. in August.

Eyewitnesses saw the male individuals walking around the circumference of the educational institution, also stopping at several points around the area. "The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told USA Today on Wednesday, September 30.

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Source: MEGA 'The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless,' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rep blasted.

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day," Meghan, 45, and Harry's rep continued. The men were first spotted around the school separately before being seen together, and were later observed going into a white van, which police later determined was a rental vehicle. Police subsequently identified one of the individuals through a driver’s license that was used to rent the automobile. He was discovered to be an international photographer working for a European press agency.

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The Sussexes' Rep Blasted the 'Unacceptable Intrusion into the Privacy of Children'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children were pulled out of class after two days earlier this month.

The Invictus Games founder, 42, and the Suits star's rep further added it's "concerning" that some members of the European paparazzi "appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school." "Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school,” the spokesman slammed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to England Last Month

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home location has not yet been revealed.