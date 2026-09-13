Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse Inside U.K. Life With Prince Harry and Their 2 Kids Since Surprising Move: Watch
Sept. 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is giving fans a rare peek inside her family's new chapter across the pond.
On Sunday, September 13, the 45-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate video montage documenting life in the U.K. with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, just weeks after the family returned to Britain following six years in the United States.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy the Countryside
The 35-second Reel opened with Meghan and Harry walking together through the picturesque British countryside.
Set to Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," the montage featured a series of candid moments from the family's new life, with Meghan adding a Union Jack and red heart emoji to the post.
Princess Lilibet Rides Her Bike With Prince Archie
Meghan also shared an adorable glimpse of Archie and Lilibet enjoying the outdoors.
One clip showed Lilibet riding her bicycle down a path with a doll sitting behind her as her older brother ran alongside and cheered her on.
Archie could be heard shouting, "Go! Go!" as his little sister pedaled ahead.
Prince Harry Takes Archie and Lilibet Fishing
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Another sweet family moment showed Harry spending time on the water with his children.
The Duke of Sussex could be seen aboard a small boat with Archie and Lilibet as the family enjoyed a fishing excursion on a lake.
Other clips captured the quieter side of their new routine, including one of the children warming their feet beside a fire.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Settling Their Kids Into U.K. Life
Harry and Meghan arrived in Britain with Archie and Lilibet on August 26 for what has been described as an extended stay.
The children have since begun the new school year in the U.K., with a source saying helping them adjust "has been, and remains, their focus."
The family is establishing a private home base in Britain while maintaining its properties in California and Portugal.
Meghan Markle Is Already Stepping Out in the U.K.
The family montage came shortly after Meghan was spotted enjoying one of her first public outings since returning to Britain.
The former Suits star recently visited Soho Farmhouse in Cotswolds, where she was seen having tea with another woman.
"She seems to be starting to socialize and going out and about," a source said of Meghan as she settles back into life in the U.K.
Despite their return, Meghan and Harry will not resume duties as working members of the royal family. King Charles recently reiterated that the couple will remain private citizens with their own commercial and charitable interests.