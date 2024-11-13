Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Have 'Sleepless Nights in Montecito' After Donald Trump's Presidential Win

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's luxurious lifestyle could be at risk as Donald Trump prepares to transition into the White House.

“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."

“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added.