Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Have 'Sleepless Nights in Montecito' After Donald Trump's Presidential Win
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxurious lifestyle could be at risk as Donald Trump prepares to transition into the White House.
“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."
“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added.
It was reported the Sussexes purchased a vacation home in Portugal, and royal watchers continue to wonder if the duo will relocate to the region after Trump's inauguration.
“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome," Cohen stated. “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”
In a previous interview with GB News, Trump was vocal about not being a fan of the couple.
"I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," Trump shared.
“I think Harry's been used and been used terribly," Trump continued. "I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate."
During his first presidency, Trump met with Queen Elizabeth, whom he often gushes over.
"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada," the real estate tycoon shared.
"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," he exclaimed. "They must pay!"
OK! previously reported royal editor Charlotte Griffiths believes the Suits star was disappointed in the election results.
"Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president,” Griffiths told GB News. "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America."
Harry admitted to abusing substances in Spare, and typically, a history of addiction results in expats being denied visas in the U.S. Trump has taken a strong stance against illegal immigration, and he made it clear that if the duke withheld that information from his application, he would suffer the consequences.
"No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump said.
It's unclear if Trump will prioritize deporting Harry when he returns to the Oval Office.
"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths said. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”
“A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed," she added. "I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."