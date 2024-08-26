Meghan Markle Is 'Only Prepared to Return to England' If She Is Given 'Essential' Security
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stripped of their security privileges when they left the royal fold, but experts wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will return to the region for the 2027 Invictus Games.
It was announced the sporting event will return to the U.K. in 2027, but the Sussexes have ongoing safety concerns about the duke's native nation that could cause Harry to travel alone.
"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.
The High Court ruled against Harry in his lawsuit for security privileges, but the duke is expected to appeal the decision. When discussing his legal battle against the British press, Harry admitted he is worried about negative headlines mobilizing extremists.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the father-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed Harry's concerns are understandable.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
Despite Harry's fears, royal watchers were annoyed with his claims after the Sussexes accepted a trip to Colombia.
"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Adam Brooks told GB News.
"It's a shame because in 2018, I threw a party for their wedding, the nation was on a buzz," Brooks continued. "I thought it would help race relations, and I thought it was great that he was marrying her, but she's just turned out to be a disaster. And I think she's nearly split up the royal family."
Labour Minister Bill Rammell also discussed his own knowledge of the dangers of that particular South American region during the panel.
"As a minister, I went to Colombia three times, and I only went with protection officers because it's one of the most dangerous countries in the world," Rammell claimed.
"However, I think you can have some sympathy for him. He's a damaged young man, he lost his mother at a very early age and that's clearly scarred him," he continued. "He's estranged from his father and his brother, and speaking as a human being, not a monarchist, I think that's very sad."
