Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed From Queen Elizabeth's Death Anniversary Ceremony as Family Feud Rages On

One of the reasons why the California-based pair might have not been invited is due to the feud between Harry, 38, and his brother, Prince William, 41.

After the red-headed royal released his tell-all memoir, Spare, earlier this year, the two have not been in a good place.

“You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],” a source said, adding that it's believed the brothers have not spoken to one another in quite some time.