Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed From Queen Elizabeth's Death Anniversary Ceremony as Family Feud Rages On
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed from Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary ceremony, according to an insider.
The source claimed the pair, who moved to California in 2020, received no "outreach" from senior royals about the September 8 tribute event — even though they will be in Germany for the Invictus Games from September 9 to September 16.
“If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way,” an insider told The Sun.
One of the reasons why the California-based pair might have not been invited is due to the feud between Harry, 38, and his brother, Prince William, 41.
After the red-headed royal released his tell-all memoir, Spare, earlier this year, the two have not been in a good place.
“You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],” a source said, adding that it's believed the brothers have not spoken to one another in quite some time.
As OK! previously reported, it doesn't seem like the siblings will mend their relationship anytime soon.
"The damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds. At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire on either side yet to put an end to this," royal commentator Sarah Hewson told the Daily Express.
In Harry's tome, he claimed William got physical while speaking about Meghan, 42.
“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," he wrote.
"The real shame about this is all the good work that Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to do [and] that incredible work that Harry has done with Invictus Games, for example, has utterly [been] overshadowed by all of this family drama and it being played out in the media," Hewson added.