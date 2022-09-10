Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted With Prince William & Kate Middleton For The First Time Since The Queen's Death

This outing comes shortly after William shared his thoughts on his grandmother's passing in a heartfelt statement shared to the official Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he wrote in a message posted on Saturday, September 10. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful," he continued. "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."