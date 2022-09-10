Prince Harry Arrives In London After An Emotional Balmoral Castle Visit To Mourn His Grandmother's Death
Prince Harry returned to London after his heartbreaking visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland as he mourns the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 37-year-old left for Aberdeen International Airport from Balmoral on the morning of Friday, September 9, and reached Heathrow Airport later in the day. Harry's father, King Charles III, returned to London the same morning to deliver his first address to a nation — just days after it got a new prime minister.
Buckingham Palace announced the Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8, surrounded by family members, including her sons, grandson Prince William, 40.
Harry arrived after the palace confirmed the queen's death, while Meghan Markle, 41, did not accompany her husband on the trip to Scotland. However, the Sussexes later paid tribute to the late monarch on their Archewell foundation website.
The Duchess of Sussex, who shares son Archie, 3 and daughter Lilibet, 1, with Harry, was present to see the queen earlier this year for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The two also spent time with her during a private visit to Windsor Castle.
As OK! previously reported, Harry cherished the time he spent with her grandmother during the last months of her life. "Being with her, it was great," he said in an April interview. "It was just so nice to see her. She's [in] great form. … Both Meghan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her."
The Suits alum, like her husband, admitted to sharing a close bond with Elizabeth during their headline-making tell-all interview in 2021.
"We had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train," Markle recalled, adding that they had breakfast together and she gave her a beautiful gift. "I just really loved being in her company."
Markle spoke about meeting the queen in an interview with Today. Harry's arrival to London was reported by US Weekly.