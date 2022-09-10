Prince Harry Arrives In London After An Emotional Balmoral Castle Visit To Mourn His Grandmother's Death

Prince Harry returned to London after his heartbreaking visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland as he mourns the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 37-year-old left for Aberdeen International Airport from Balmoral on the morning of Friday, September 9, and reached Heathrow Airport later in the day. Harry's father, King Charles III, returned to London the same morning to deliver his first address to a nation — just days after it got a new prime minister.