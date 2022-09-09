Kate Middleton To 'Create Her Own Path' After Being Named The New Princess Of Wales — Princess Diana's Former Title
King Charles III announced that Kate Middleton will now be known as the Princess of Wales — the same title Prince Harry and Prince William's late mother Princess Diana held prior to her tragic death.
Now, a royal source has revealed that despite bearing the same name and associated duties, Kate will forge her own path as the Princess of Wales.
"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," Charles said in a speech on Friday, September 9. "He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
The source explained that William and Kate are intent on "deepening the trust and respect" of the citizens of Wales, and plan to approach their new roles in a "modest and humble" way.
Added the source, "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
Both Kate and William assumed their new titles at 6 P.M. local time on Friday, September 9, following Charles' speech. As OK! previously reported, the 73-year-old became King on Thursday, September 8, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title Queen Consort, which was first used in a statement confirming the 96-year-old monarch's passing.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family shared via social media. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."