Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Stunned' After Being Kicked From Frogmore Cottage For Prince Andrew, Says Journalist Omid Scobie

meghan markle wanted seen as princess live windsor castlepp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left "stunned" after King Charles III told them they would need to vacate Frogmore Cottage in the coming months because the property was "needed" for "someone else."

On Wednesday, March 1, journalist Omid Scobie claimed "at least two members of the royal family" were left "appalled" by the unexpected announcement.

prince harry meghan markle not welcome king charles coronation
Source: mega

It is widely believed that the royal residence is being given to disgraced Prince Andrew, after rumors swirled that he may be evicted from his home at Windsor Castle.

According to a source who spoke with Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to leave their Frogmore residence by the early summer. "Initially, they were given just weeks," the source added, "but now they have at least until after the coronation."

prince andrew not attending platinum jubilee covid
Source: mega

As for the Duke of York, last week a source dished to Radar that Andrew will "not leave" if he's banned from Windsor.

Now, a separate insider has claimed he is in fact "resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week," with the source adding that Harry and Meghan are also "powerless to stop the eviction."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince harry meghan markle not welcome king charles coronation
Source: mega

This comes nearly two months after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, which took aim at several members of the royal family, from detailing a furious fight between himself and brother Prince William to delving into his complicated relationship with his father, Charles.

It's since been rumored the Sussexes' removal from Frogmore Cottage could be in retaliation, leaving them with no "sufficiently secure refuge" in the U.K. for future visits.

"It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment," a friend of the shocked royal couple spilled in a recent interview. "It’s like [the family] wants to cut them out of the picture for good."

Source: OK!

Fox News Digital confirmed with the Archewell Foundation that Harry and Meghan had been asked to vacate Frogmore and reported Scobie's comments.

