Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

prince harry meghan markle tried disrupt prince william visit
By:

Dec. 1 2022, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America.

meghan markle prince harry
Source: mega

"Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan," royal expert Hugo Vickers spilled in a recent interview. "But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced."

Added Vickers, "If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week."

prince harry meghan markle to snub royal christmas plans
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the trailer — which featured a tearful Meghan saying, "When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?" — was released while William and Kate were in Boston for the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize ceremony.

According to the website, Earthshot is a cause William established consisting of "a global challenge based on five Earthshots — ambitious goals for 2030 to fix our biggest environmental problems," with prizes going to five separate winners.

Insiders dished last month that William and Kate don't plan to be distracted by Harry and Meghan during their visit as they intend to keep their focus on Earthshot.

prince harry meghan markle tried disrupt prince william visit
Source: mega
"The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this," an insider explained at the time. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”

Source: OK!

The sources, including Vickers, spoke with Page Six on the timing of the trailer release.

