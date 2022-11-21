Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Winning Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award: 'It's Absolutely Disgusting'

"The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket," Morgan denounced as he continued to provide another reasoning as to why the Duke and Duchess should not receive the human rights award. "The idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet."

PIERS MORGAN BRANDS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AS 'ATTENTION-SEEKING WANNABES' WHO LUST AFTER MONEY

"And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television. Harry has this book coming out, and he's going to do it all over again to his father who's now the king, who's still mourning, of course, the death of his mother," the controversial British broadcaster added in regard to the 38-year-old's memoir, Spare, which is set for release on January 10, 2023.