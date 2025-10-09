or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Unsuitable' to Receive Humanitarian Award, Says Royal Expert

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: mega

The former royals were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be honored at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City on Thursday, October 9, where they will accept the award for Humanitarians of the Year for their efforts in restoring mental health in others.

However, when royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the matter, he suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undeserving of the prestigious award after their years-long history of airing out issues present from within the royal residences.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Are the Wrong Winners'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of The royal expert stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unsuitable' to win the award
Source: mega

The royal expert stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unsuitable' to win the award.

“Despite the work they have undoubtedly done to highlight mental health issues… surely, they are the wrong winners for this sort of award,” the expert explained to a news outlet. “Both Meghan and Harry are estranged from their families and have launched deeply destructive attacks on the royal family for their personal and financial gain. Surely, winners of such an award should be positive in approach.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Unsuitable Recipients'

photo of The former royal couple will accept their award in NYC on October 9
Source: mega

The former royal couple will accept their award in NYC on October 9.

Fitzwilliams continued, “It states that Meghan is a ‘cultural catalyst for positive change’ and lists Harry’s memoir, Spare, among his achievements. What their foundation has done in the field of mental health is, of course, to be welcomed. However, their treatment of their respective families makes them unsuitable recipients of a humanitarian award.”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launched the Archwell Foundation

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched the Archwell Foundation in 2020
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched the Archwell Foundation in 2020.

Harry and Meghan were given the honor for their efforts in creating a safe place online for young individuals and for their work in advancing mental well-being on a global level.

Their remarkable Archwell Foundation mission to “show up, do good” was a core reason why the former royal couple was honored as Humanitarians of the Year. The foundation was launched in 2020. According to a quote from Harry and Meghan, which was shared on the organization’s site, their intentions for supporters are to help “change our communities,” as they believe “all of us can change the world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launch The Parents' Network

photo of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched The Parents' Network in 2024
Source: mega

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched The Parents' Network in 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also launched The Parents’ Network in 2024, where they help to support families impacted by the effects of online abuse.

“We are The Parents’ Network. A group of parents who have first-hand knowledge of the pain and destruction caused by social media use,” the foundation’s site says. “Each of us have been through something no parent should ever have to experience, and our mission is to prevent anyone else from suffering the way we have.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.