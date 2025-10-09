or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Megyn Kelly Claims Meghan Markle 'Accelerated' the Death of Queen Elizabeth II by 'Bullying' Her

photo of Meghan Markle, Megyn Kelly and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly claimed the Duchess of Sussex 'bullied' the queen to her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly joined the “Podforce One” podcast with host Miranda One, where she claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “bullied” Queen Elizabeth II to death during the years leading up to her passing in 2022.

“Yes, there is no question that she and Harry bullied that queen in the last two years of her life and accelerated her death,” the journalist said before referencing Meghan and Harry’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. “In my view, why would she go on with Oprah and try to say the royal family are a bunch of racists while Prince Philip was dying in the hospital, and Queen Elizabeth was not too far behind him. She didn’t care.”

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kells Slams Meghan Markle for 'Disowning' Her Family

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of The journalist called out Meghan Markle for 'disowning' her own family
Source: mega

The journalist called out Meghan Markle for 'disowning' her own family.

Kelly then dove into Meghan’s estranged relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., whom she distanced herself from ahead of her 2018 wedding after he continuously sold her out to the tabloids.

“Look what she did to her own dad, disowning him after all the heart attacks,” Kelly said. “Her stepsister, who she has absolutely no kindness for, no empathy whatsoever, and the dad — disowning him because he didn’t know how to handle the paparazzi when he was a regular civilian who got thrust into royal life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle 'Bullied Everybody in Her Orbit'

photo of Megyn Kelly slammed the Duchess of Sussex for 'ostracizing' everyone she knows
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly slammed the Duchess of Sussex for 'ostracizing' everyone she knows.

Kelly went on to say that the Duchess of Sussex “ostracized or bullied everybody in her orbit from the beginning of time,” adding that Meghan was constantly trying to “elevate” herself before becoming a royal princess.

The journalist suggested that Meghan and Harry have put on a front after making it appear they are happy, when in reality, she believes their marriage is a complete flop and nearing its end.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Got to Be Toward the End'

photo of The journalist does not think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will last
Source: mega

The journalist does not think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will last.

“It’s got to be toward the end. I mean, they had to stay together for a little while after Megxit so they could make it look like it wasn’t a big mistake and they really did have this love affair and, you know, get their Netflix deal,” Kelly stated. “There is no chance this marriage is going to last. It’s really just a question of when, not if.”

'Who Trolls Their Spouse Over Their Dead Mother?'

photo of Megyn Kelly dragged Meghan Markle for her 'callous' photo near the site of Princess Diana's death
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly dragged Meghan Markle for her 'callous' photo near the site of Princess Diana's death.

Kelly also noted Meghan’s “callous” choice to snap a photo of herself inside a vehicle with her feet up in a relaxed state directly where Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, tragically died in a car accident in 1997. The journalist suggested that her carelessness “speaks volumes” about her lack of respect for Harry.

“Who trolls their spouse over their dead mother?” she questioned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.