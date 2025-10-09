Megyn Kelly Claims Meghan Markle 'Accelerated' the Death of Queen Elizabeth II by 'Bullying' Her

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kells Slams Meghan Markle for 'Disowning' Her Family

Source: mega The journalist called out Meghan Markle for 'disowning' her own family.

Kelly then dove into Meghan’s estranged relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., whom she distanced herself from ahead of her 2018 wedding after he continuously sold her out to the tabloids. “Look what she did to her own dad, disowning him after all the heart attacks,” Kelly said. “Her stepsister, who she has absolutely no kindness for, no empathy whatsoever, and the dad — disowning him because he didn’t know how to handle the paparazzi when he was a regular civilian who got thrust into royal life.”

Meghan Markle 'Bullied Everybody in Her Orbit'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly slammed the Duchess of Sussex for 'ostracizing' everyone she knows.

Kelly went on to say that the Duchess of Sussex “ostracized or bullied everybody in her orbit from the beginning of time,” adding that Meghan was constantly trying to “elevate” herself before becoming a royal princess. The journalist suggested that Meghan and Harry have put on a front after making it appear they are happy, when in reality, she believes their marriage is a complete flop and nearing its end.

'It's Got to Be Toward the End'

Source: mega The journalist does not think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage will last.

“It’s got to be toward the end. I mean, they had to stay together for a little while after Megxit so they could make it look like it wasn’t a big mistake and they really did have this love affair and, you know, get their Netflix deal,” Kelly stated. “There is no chance this marriage is going to last. It’s really just a question of when, not if.”

'Who Trolls Their Spouse Over Their Dead Mother?'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly dragged Meghan Markle for her 'callous' photo near the site of Princess Diana's death.