Megyn Kelly Claims Meghan Markle 'Accelerated' the Death of Queen Elizabeth II by 'Bullying' Her
Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly joined the “Podforce One” podcast with host Miranda One, where she claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “bullied” Queen Elizabeth II to death during the years leading up to her passing in 2022.
“Yes, there is no question that she and Harry bullied that queen in the last two years of her life and accelerated her death,” the journalist said before referencing Meghan and Harry’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. “In my view, why would she go on with Oprah and try to say the royal family are a bunch of racists while Prince Philip was dying in the hospital, and Queen Elizabeth was not too far behind him. She didn’t care.”
Megyn Kells Slams Meghan Markle for 'Disowning' Her Family
Kelly then dove into Meghan’s estranged relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., whom she distanced herself from ahead of her 2018 wedding after he continuously sold her out to the tabloids.
“Look what she did to her own dad, disowning him after all the heart attacks,” Kelly said. “Her stepsister, who she has absolutely no kindness for, no empathy whatsoever, and the dad — disowning him because he didn’t know how to handle the paparazzi when he was a regular civilian who got thrust into royal life.”
Meghan Markle 'Bullied Everybody in Her Orbit'
Kelly went on to say that the Duchess of Sussex “ostracized or bullied everybody in her orbit from the beginning of time,” adding that Meghan was constantly trying to “elevate” herself before becoming a royal princess.
The journalist suggested that Meghan and Harry have put on a front after making it appear they are happy, when in reality, she believes their marriage is a complete flop and nearing its end.
'It's Got to Be Toward the End'
“It’s got to be toward the end. I mean, they had to stay together for a little while after Megxit so they could make it look like it wasn’t a big mistake and they really did have this love affair and, you know, get their Netflix deal,” Kelly stated. “There is no chance this marriage is going to last. It’s really just a question of when, not if.”
'Who Trolls Their Spouse Over Their Dead Mother?'
Kelly also noted Meghan’s “callous” choice to snap a photo of herself inside a vehicle with her feet up in a relaxed state directly where Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, tragically died in a car accident in 1997. The journalist suggested that her carelessness “speaks volumes” about her lack of respect for Harry.
“Who trolls their spouse over their dead mother?” she questioned.