Royal Family Are 'Wearied' But Not 'Terrified' As The Release Of Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir Approaches: Source

"A lot has been left on a cliffhanger and there is a £35m book deal here so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more," Nicholl explained of the tell-all.

HARRY, WHO? KING CHARLES LEAVES PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE OUT OF CHRISTMAS SPEECH AFTER BOMBSHELL DOCUSERIES DEBUT

"I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography," she added. "But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely."