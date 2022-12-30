Royal Family Are 'Wearied' But Not 'Terrified' As The Release Of Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir Approaches: Source
Prince Harry's new memoir is set to hit shelves everywhere on Tuesday, January 10, with rumors swirling that countless secrets will be revealed in the highly-anticipated pages — but according to expert Katie Nicholl, the royal family is tired but ready for what's to come.
"A lot has been left on a cliffhanger and there is a £35m book deal here so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more," Nicholl explained of the tell-all.
"I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography," she added. "But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely."
The upcoming memoir, aptly titled Spare — a reference to the expression "the heir and the spare" — is said to be an "emotionally powerful story" documenting the Duke of Sussex's life.
"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said in a July 2021 statement.
"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he concluded.
However, it has led to increased tensions between the father-of-two — who shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with Meghan Markle — and his closest family members.
"The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls," spilled a source.