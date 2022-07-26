Prince Harry Will Use Memoir To Get Revenge On The Royals, Predicts Journalist: 'He's Got Poison In His Blood'

Originally, Penguin Random House said the book was expected to be published in late 2022, but as OK! exclusively reported, it will likely be pushed back since Michelle Obama's next work will hit shelves in November.

"There is no way Harry can compete with Michelle. Not only will she have another best-seller, but she will also dominate the press coverage for weeks," explained the source. "Penguin Random House wanted to have Harry’s book on shelves in time for the key Thanksgiving and Christmas markets, but because of Michelle that could all change."

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!