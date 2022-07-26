Prince Harry Will Use Memoir To Get Revenge On The Royals, Predicts Journalist: 'He's Got Poison In His Blood'
Upon the news of Prince Harry's memoir likely being delayed, more and more people have begun speculating as to what the Duke of Sussex, 37, will share in his tome.
On an episode of the podcast "Palace Confidential," British journalist Angela Levin weighed in on the discussion, revealing that she thinks the "bitter" dad-of-two will do nothing but paint his family in a negative light.
"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir," she explained, referring to Harry's older brother. "I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family. And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them."
Harry first announced he was writing a book last July, promising it will be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he continued in his synopsis. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned-I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
Originally, Penguin Random House said the book was expected to be published in late 2022, but as OK! exclusively reported, it will likely be pushed back since Michelle Obama's next work will hit shelves in November.
"There is no way Harry can compete with Michelle. Not only will she have another best-seller, but she will also dominate the press coverage for weeks," explained the source. "Penguin Random House wanted to have Harry’s book on shelves in time for the key Thanksgiving and Christmas markets, but because of Michelle that could all change."
