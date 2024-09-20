or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry 'Not Expecting' Royal Family to Reach Out During His Upcoming Trip to London as Feud Continues: Insider

Photo of Prince Harry and an image of the royal family
Source: mega

Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with the royal family since 2020.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though the royal family shocked the masses when they honored Prince Harry via social media on his 40th birthday, sources claimed the Duke of Sussex is still not on good terms with the monarchy.

In fact, a friend of the Spare author told a news outlet that when Harry goes on his trip to the U.K. later this month, he "is not expecting the call-up from the king or William."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry not expecting royal family invite him upcoming trip london
Source: mega

Prince Harry has no plans to see his family when he visits London at the end of September.

In addition, when the father-of-two touches down in the U.K. for the September 30 WellChild Awards, he will be staying in a London hotel instead of a royal property, only further highlighting the family strife.

One friend of the Prince of Wales told the outlet, "William’s focus is on his family right now and he won’t be meeting up with Harry."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry not expecting royal family invite him upcoming trip london
Source: mega

Though the royal family made a birthday tribute for the Duke of Sussex, they are still not on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as the Sunday, September 15, birthday wishes go, one source claimed, "It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah" — though this was the first time the royals acknowledged Harry's special day in three years.

Some people thought their social media posts were actually a subtle dig at Harry and his wife, as the photo they chose originally included Meghan Markle in the frame, but they had cropped her out for the post.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry not expecting royal family invite him upcoming trip london
Source: mega

Prince William is 'focused' on his family — not his rift with Harry, said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Harry received $8.5 million on his birthday from grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's estate, as she left money to her loved ones when she passed in 2022.

William is allegedly not thrilled about the generous gift, as he feels "Harry has been unsupportive, scathing and hurtful towards the royal family," royal broadcaster Helena Chard told a news outlet.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"Purportedly Prince William isn’t happy that Prince Harry will be inheriting $8.5 million from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother’s estate," royal expert Hilary Fordwich added. "It’s not so much that he resents the money in any way. But the Queen Mother couldn’t have anticipated what Prince Harry has done to the family."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Prince Harry, on the contrary, will be elated that he has won the top prize as he has always felt inadequate to Prince William," Chard noted. "King Charles will be mighty relieved that Prince Harry will now be financially comfortable for a while and not feel the need to write further memoirs attacking the royal family."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry not expecting royal family invite him upcoming trip london
Source: mega

Meghan Markle has not been back to the U.K. since 2022.

Harry's tension with his family stems from the way he negatively portrayed them in his memoir and the numerous other times he shaded the monarchy since giving up his role and moving to America in 2020.

The Daily Beast spoke to the sources.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.