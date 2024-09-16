'Disgruntled' Prince William Is Not 'Happy' Over Prince Harry Inheriting $8.5 Million on His 40th Birthday After He Slammed the Royal Family in His Tell-All
Prince Harry is set to receive $8.5 million on his 40th birthday, but royal experts think Prince William is outraged by his brother's lavish birthday present.
The Duke of Sussex will inherit the large sum from the Queen Mother's estate, as the late royal left the funds to her great-grandchildren, but some think Harry doesn't deserve it due to the negative attention he's brought The Crown in recent years.
"[He feels] Harry has been unsupportive, scathing and hurtful towards the royal family," Helena Chard told an outlet. "Prince Harry, on the contrary, will be elated that he has won the top prize as he has always felt inadequate to Prince William."
"King Charles will be mighty relieved that Prince Harry will now be financially comfortable for a while and not feel the need to write further memoirs attacking the royal family," Chard asserted.
Harry is expected to become $8.5 million richer, but critics think the duke's various tell-all projects make it difficult for William to witness his sibling accept funds from the Queen Mother.
"She knew that when Prince William became Prince of Wales, which he did when his father became king, he would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which now boasts assets of over $1 billion," Christopher Andersen shared. "In the meantime, the value of the trust has simply increased, Harry's share along with it."
The Queen Mother passed away in 2002, and experts think the former queen consort wouldn't approve of Harry's decision to step down from his role publicly.
"Purportedly Prince William isn’t happy that Prince Harry will be inheriting $8.5 million from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother’s estate," Fordwich claimed. "It’s not so much that he resents the money in any way. But the Queen Mother couldn’t have anticipated what Prince Harry has done to the family."
"She loathed Wallis Simpson for the damage she did to the monarchy and their entire family with the abdication crisis," Fordwich noted.
Despite the tension between them, William and Kate Middleton acknowledged Harry's big day on social media. OK! previously reported royal expert Michael Cole believes the Waleses' social media activity doesn't mean anything in terms of where they stand.
"The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace," Michael Cole told GB News. "Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well I would say it is definitely not an olive branch."
Cole emphasized that the siblings are "still at war" and described the X post as doing the "right thing" during this tense time.
