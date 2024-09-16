Meghan Markle Cropped Out of Photo the Royal Family Posted for Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Tribute Amid Feud

"🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" the message read alongside a picture of a smiling Harry from his 2018 trip to Dublin, Ireland.

However, in the original image, the dad-of-two was sitting next to his wife at the table, where a few other people were also seated.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's account reposted the upload and wrote, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"