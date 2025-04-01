Prince Harry 'Regrets' How Fleeing the U.K. Caused His 'Fun and Special Relationship' With Kate Middleton to Crumble, Royal Expert Spills
Though Prince Harry and Megan Markle have received endless criticism since leaving the British monarchy and moving to America, royal expert Helena Chard believes the Duke of Sussex cares less about public naysayers and more over his broken bonds with family members like Kate Middleton.
"When it comes to regrets, [Harry and Meghan] would be inhuman if they didn't feel slight regrets surrounding how they handled departing the U.K. to pastures new," Chard shared in a new interview. "It will be Harry who has pangs of regret as service as part of the British royal family is all that he knew, and he will be missing certain aspects of his past life, namely the military culture and family unity."
The British broadcaster believes the dad-of-two has the most "regret" over how "his previous fun and special relationship with Princess Catherine suddenly nosedived."
Chard noted how the things Harry said about the royal family in interviews and in his Spare memoir only made their bond break even more.
"I imagine he felt further regret after hearing Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis," she added.
On the other hand, Chard thinks Meghan has moved past the drama and is at peace.
"Meghan may wonder about what things could have been, but I believe she doesn't look back, is resolute with her decisions, and has little regret as she is not British," the royal guru explained. "She doesn't have heartfelt ties to the royal family. She couldn't wait to get away!"
The Suits alum has been busy trying to revamp her stardom, with the first season of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, debuting last month. Though it received mediocre reviews, the streaming service already renewed it for a second season, but journalist Rebecca English doubted that the royal family has tuned in for the series.
"I’ve asked a few people and I asked someone last week about it and they went ‘Oh, when is it Tuesday.’ I mean, they were that disinterested," she spilled on Daily Mail's “Palace Confidential” podcast.
English noted some of Harry's relatives "might get past the first episode and they might not but, honestly, I genuinely think they don't feel it has any relevance to them whatsoever."
English said the British brood is probably unbothered by the show since it isn't "nakedly commercializing the royal family."
"As long as she is not now using her position in the royal family in an obvious way to sell, then she has got every right to do what she wants," she shared.
Fox News Digital spoke with Chard.