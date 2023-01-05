Prince Harry Reveals Prince William & Kate Middleton Watched 'Suits' Religiously Before He Even Met Meghan Markle

Though it's believed the royal family was up in arms over Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle since she had a Hollywood career, the Duke of Sussex alleged in his memoir, Spare, that none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton were huge fans of the actress' show Suits.

According to an outlet that obtained leaked chapters of the book — which releases on Tuesday, January 10 — the Duke of Sussex found out about their fondness for the legal drama during the early days of his and Meghan's romance.