Prince Harry Reveals Prince William & Kate Middleton Watched 'Suits' Religiously Before He Even Met Meghan Markle
Though it's believed the royal family was up in arms over Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle since she had a Hollywood career, the Duke of Sussex alleged in his memoir, Spare, that none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton were huge fans of the actress' show Suits.
According to an outlet that obtained leaked chapters of the book — which releases on Tuesday, January 10 — the Duke of Sussex found out about their fondness for the legal drama during the early days of his and Meghan's romance.
Harry recalled how his sibling invited him over one night since he and Kate "knew something was going on" in his personal life. After disclosing he had met a special someone, the parents-of-three hounded him for more details, prompting Harry to spill he was seeing an American actress on Suits.
"Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other," Harry recounted in his tome. "Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘F**k off?’"
"They were regular – nay, religious – viewers of Suits," the dad-of-two concluded.
PRINCE HARRY SPOTTED WALKING HIS DOG IN CALIFORNIA, MARKING FIRST PUBLIC OUTING SINCE MEMOIR LEAK
Despite the initial excitement, Harry said when he told his brother Meghan was his perfect match, William urged him "to slow down," allegedly telling Harry, "She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen."
In the end, Meghan's presence in Harry's life wound up causing endless drama, and elsewhere in Spare, Harry said William put his hands on him during an argument about the California native. The ordeal went down during a meeting in which William allegedly dubbed the TV star "rude, difficult and abrasive."
"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry penned. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry said his brother was "piping hot" during the encounter, but after things cooled down, William brushed off the incident, insisting he didn't "attack" him.
Page Six shared the excerpt from Harry's book.