Meghan Markle Became 'Arrogant' On 'Suits' Set Once She Began Dating Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Meghan Markle may have started to become a diva by the end of her run on Suits. According to Tom Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the cast and crew of the USA series noticed a shift in the Duchess of Sussex after she began romancing her now husband, Prince Harry.
"Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened," the author wrote about Meghan, who ended her run as attorney Rachel Zane on the drama series in 2018, a year after starting up a relationship with the royal offspring.
"Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance," he penned. "Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started."
Bower also claims that once she got into the mix with the monarchy, the royal family began calling the shots on set. "Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles," the writer revealed. "The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress.”
"Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent. Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval," Bower continued to allege.
Despite the allegations about the former Deal or No Deal star's behavior, many of her former costars have had nothing but kind words to say about her.
"From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family," her love interest in the show, Patrick J Adams, tweeted about the mom-of-two. "She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."
Abigail Spencer, who starred as the character Dana Scott on the cable series, also stood up for her friend and former cast member. "There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being," she penned on social media. "She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day".
Express obtained the passages from Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.