Meghan Markle Became 'Arrogant' On 'Suits' Set Once She Began Dating Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims

"Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance," he penned. "Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started."

Bower also claims that once she got into the mix with the monarchy, the royal family began calling the shots on set. "Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles," the writer revealed. "The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress.”