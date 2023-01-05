Prince Harry Claims Prince William 'Teased' Him About Agoraphobic Anxiety Even After Witnessing His Panic Attacks

Harry was frustrated with his sibling's behavior, especially since he witnessed his first panic attack, as did Kate Middleton.

"We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview. He saw me sweating, red-faced. ‘You all right, Harold?’ No, I wasn’t," Harry recalled. "It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath."