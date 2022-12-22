Awkward! Clip Of Meghan Markle Curtsying In 'Suits' Goes Viral After She Claims She Didn't Know What To Do When Meeting Queen Elizabeth

Awkward! A clip of Meghan Markle curtsying in the TV show Suits has gone viral — one week after part two of her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, debuted on the streamer, where she admitted she didn't know how to do the gesture when meeting Queen Elizabeth.

In the footage, which was filmed in 2010, the 41-year-old is seen making the gesture to Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) while playing paralegal Rachel Zane.