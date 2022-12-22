Awkward! Clip Of Meghan Markle Curtsying In 'Suits' Goes Viral After She Claims She Didn't Know What To Do When Meeting Queen Elizabeth
Awkward! A clip of Meghan Markle curtsying in the TV show Suits has gone viral — one week after part two of her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, debuted on the streamer, where she admitted she didn't know how to do the gesture when meeting Queen Elizabeth.
In the footage, which was filmed in 2010, the 41-year-old is seen making the gesture to Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) while playing paralegal Rachel Zane.
"Remember when #meghamarkle told #Oprah, she had no idea what curtsy was, Fergie had to tan out and teach her how to curtsy. She said she practiced in front of the house. In the Netflix documentary, she re-enacted the 'medieval dinner and tournament' curtsy and mocked the Queen. Here she is on @suitspeacock a few years ago executing a curtsy perfectly," the Instagram user pointed out.
One person fumed, "But why does she lie so much? I don't get it!!" while another said, "Someone send her this so that she can remember some of her lies 😂."
As OK! previously reported, the former actress told viewers that she didn't know much about the royal family.
“I didn’t know I was gonna meet [the Queen] until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch and [Prince Harry] was like, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s here,'” she said in the series. “And he [said], ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”
Meghan then dramatized the act, to which Harry, 38, told the cameras, “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American."
Of course, people went after Meghan for being so naive.
"[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself – yet she whinges when she had to do it to our late Queen!"