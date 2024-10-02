Prince Harry Says Parenting Is 'an Emotional Roller-Coaster' During London Visit
Even Prince Harry knows that raising children is no easy feat!
“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” the Duke of Sussex told the crowd at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.
“You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic,” the 40-year-old added.
For the past 16 years, Harry has been a patron of WellChild, an organization dedicated to raising funds for children with serious health conditions to receive care at home.
He expressed to the audience that he’s “immensely proud” of his involvement with the foundation.
“This is life-changing work right here,” Harry remarked while speaking to the attendees.
He also had the opportunity to engage with some of the children there.
One of the kids, Noah Nicholson, 6, was seen holding a giraffe toy attached to the blanket, which prompted the prince to open up about his own tots. Harry shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, 43.
Harry first met the child, who faces health conditions such as cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and short bowel disease, back in 2019.
“Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare,” Harry exclaimed, referring to the toy. “My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”
Harry also gushed about how his family has positively transformed him.
“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he said in a statement sent to BBC. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”
As he reflected on his longstanding commitment to the organization, Prince Harry also emphasized the importance of his ongoing efforts.
“Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world,” he continued in the statement.