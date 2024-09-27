Prince Harry 'Looks Happier' as He Enjoys NYC Trip Without Wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry flew solo to New York to celebrate Climate Week on Sunday, September 22, but royal watchers continue to wonder if his travels indicate the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle are distancing themselves professionally.
"I'm concerned, eight days away from Meghan Markle's grass or class, wherever you want to call it, that to me is this signal," journalist Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News.
"It's just a hop, skip and a jump to splits-ville. As far as I'm concerned, I think the writing's on the wall," Robertson speculated. "He hasn't looked happy for a while. He didn't look very happy when he was on that supposed tour in Colombia."
While on the East Coast, Harry was able to highlight his philanthropic work instead of the car chase he experienced during a previous trip to New York.
"People have said he looked a bit happier when he was in New York. He was a bit more human? He was humanized on this New York trip," the commentator noted.
"So actually, this New York trip has been a bit more beneficial for Harry because he hasn't had the worries we've not heard of, have a go at the press or go on about security following him," Robertson shared.
OK! previously reported branding expert Doug Eldridge thinks the partners pursuing their own endeavors will benefit them monetarily.
"This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," Eldridge shared in an interview.
"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the royal family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity," Eldridge continued. "By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."
Meghan is currently developing the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, while Harry continues to focus on the Invictus Games and WellChild. The Duke of Sussex will return to the U.K. on Monday, September 30, for the WellChild Awards, but it's unclear if Meghan will accompany her spouse.
"Harry’s London appearance marks another significant event without Meghan Markle by his side," royal expert Hilary Fordwich noted. "Actually, it’s been more than the other way around as he has been dubbed the ‘plus one.’"
Despite concerns about the Sussexes union, the duo gushed over their lives during their trip to Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."