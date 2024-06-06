Prince Harry 'Will Never Be Allowed Back to Frogmore Cottage' After Royal Eviction
Prince Harry "will never be allowed back to Frogmore Cottage" after leaving the residence in 2023, royal expert Tom Quinn said.
OK! previously reported Quinn discussed Harry and Meghan Markle having to vacate the property.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but he continued to stay at Frogmore Cottage while visiting the U.K. for family gatherings.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."
"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."
The Sussexes used over $3 million to renovate Frogmore Cottage, but the couple completely repaid the sum of money gifted through the Sovereign Grant.
"This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the duke and his family," a spokesperson for Harry shared before the duo moved out.
In the past, Harry voiced his concerns about personnel, and by losing his royal residence, he won't have access to the protection he desires.
“Whenever Harry travels to the U.K., his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” a source told an outlet before Harry returned to London in May. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. with his family,” the insider noted. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”
In 2023, Harry admitted he was concerned about traveling to London due to existing threats.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
